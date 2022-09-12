DU kicks off UG admissions: Portal opened, session may start on Nov 1
Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and wish to study at DU need to register on the portal in the first phase -- the one that got underway on Monday -- of the three-phase CSAS admission process. This varsity will be using the CSAS portal for the first time this year, after it opted for CUET in line with the guidelines from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the country’s higher education regulator
The Delhi University (DU) on Monday started the admission process to its undergraduate courses, with the launch of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal that will grant seats based on each candidate’s common university entrance test (CUET) scores and their stated college/course preferences.
Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores. All applicants who met the cut-off criteria announced by the varsity for a particular course were eligible for admission to that course.
But from this academic year, DU aspirants will gain admissions only on the basis of CUET scores.
As part of the first phase of CSAS, students will have to submit their personal details, Class 12 scores in all subjects, and documents on the CSAS portal. They will also have to indicate if they wish to apply for admission through the sports or ECA category. Based on the category they choose, the appropriate registration fee has to be paid.
The second phase of CSAS will begin after the declaration of CUET (UG) - 2022 results. This crucial phase is when students will have to fill in combinations of their preferred courses and colleges. Students can opt for any number of college/course combinations. But it is to be noted that the preference order cannot be modified at a later stage, varsity officials said.
“Students should give the maximum number of preferences as possible,” advised DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday. “Not doing so will create a challenge as even if they managed to have the required (CUET) score, they will not be able to get the seat if they have not stated the college/course preference,” he explained.
The third phase of CSAS will deal with seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences as given by candidates.
The university will create a centralised merit list based on CUET scores on the basis of which students, subject to candidate categories and seat availability, will be provisionally allotted their first possible preference. Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission in supernumerary (other) quotas.
Candidates will be required to accept their allocated seats within a specified time period. If they do not do so, it will be deemed as non-acceptance of the allocated seat. They will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation.
Acceptance of a seat is also necessary if candidates want to be considered for an “upgrade” -- to a college/course combo that higher on their list of preferences -- in subsequent rounds.
Once a student accepts a seat, the college will approve/reject the admission based on eligibility and document verification. If approved, candidates will have to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission. With that, the first round of allocations will be closed.
To facilitate a faster allocation and admission process, the university will admit 20% extra students in each course in each college under the categories of general (unreserved), other backward classes (OBC), and economically weaker section categories (EWS).
Similarly, 30% extra allocations for each course in each college will be made under scheduled caste(SC)/scheduled tribe(ST)/persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) categories.
After the first round of allocation, candidates will be given the option to upgrade to a college/course preference that is higher on their list. If the higher preference is allocated, candidates will have to accept the new allocation and their previous provisional admission will be automatically cancelled.
Candidates who secure their first preference in the first round of allocation will not be eligible for the upgrade option. Candidates who are satisfied with their first allocation can opt for the ”freeze” option to secure their admission. They will not be allowed to upgrade in subsequent allocation rounds.
The university has also proposed a window for “mid-entry”. This is for candidates who failed to register for CSAS within the specified window. Such students can pay a ”mid-entry” fee of ₹1,000 to participate in the admission process.
“We understand that there might be a good number of students who may not understand the many provisions of the admission process. But we are there to help them in case of any confusion and will provide them with another option for mid-entry after the second round of counselling,” said Singh.
Dean (admissions) Haneet Gandhi, however, advised students to not rely on the mid-entry option. “The mid-entry candidates may not have all the rights that students applying through CSAS from the beginning may have,” cautioned Gandhi.
Moreover, mid-entry admission will be considered only if all those candidates who have already applied have been allotted seats. Also, the qualifying marks (CUET scores) of mid-entry candidates must be more than the minimum declared score and they will not be allowed in performance-based courses either.
