DU launches admissions site, announces criteria for CUET

The Delhi University on Monday launched its website for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24, and released an information bulletin entailing the eligibility criteria for admission to various courses offered by the varsity.

The university said all DU undergraduate aspirants will have to mandatorily appear for the common university entrance test (CUET) in subjects that they have studied in class 12 for admission to the varsity. “For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 in those subjects in which he / she is appearing/has passed Class 12,” DU said in a press release issued on Monday.

Until 2021, admission to undergraduate courses at DU was done on the basis of cutoffs premised on class 12 board merit. All applicants who met the cut-off criteria were eligible for admission. With the introduction of the common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses last year, students need to appear for computer-based CUET.

The CUET UG exam registration is currently underway and will continue till March 12. The exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31 in 13 major languages in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The information bulletin and all other details pertaining to DU admission are available at https://admission.uod.ac.in/

DU’s admission branch will hold a series of webinars to apprise students about the admission process and address any queries that they may have. The first webinar in the series will take place on February 17.

The university also shared information about the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) course offered by College of Art. Last year, the admission process to the college was mired in uncertainty after the Delhi government decided to de-affiliate the college from DU and merge it with Ambedkar University Delhi. The admission process was carried out by AUD, but the college’s de-affiliation was contested by DU which stated that the college was a part of the varsity and had not been de-affiliated.

“Last year, we could not admit students to College of Arts through CUET. The process was carried out by Ambedkar University. However, the Delhi High Court ruled in our favour and College of Art continues to be a part of DU. Students admitted last year are also under DU and for this admission session, we have clearly specified that admissions to College of Art will take place through CUET only,” said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.