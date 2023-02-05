DU says graduating students to wear Indian attire at convocation

The 99th convocation ceremony of the Delhi University will see graduating students wearing Indian attire, officials said.

Till last year, university administrators, chief guests, and students used to wear gowns with caps during the convocation ceremony, but for this year’s ceremony, scheduled for February 25, officials said the varsity wanted to promote Indian attire and culture.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university had decided to replace gowns with traditional Indian attires entailing angvastras (stoles). “The university wants to promote attire inspired by Indian culture. The university is in its centenary year and it’s a good initiative to promote our culture. Until now, gowns were worn during the convocation. The decision was taken after consultation with officials from the examination branch,” said Gupta.

The decision has already been shared with members of the university’s executive council, officials said.

DU will hold its 99th convocation on February 25 at the multipurpose hall in the Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, according to an official notification issued by the university last month.

At last year’s convocation ceremony, 173,443 students were awarded digital degrees and 802 students were conferred PhD degrees -- the highest ever in the history of the university.

