DU student attempts to self immolate during protest over reopening

Ongoing protests seeking the reopening of Delhi University campus and resumption of in-person classes took a violent turn on Tuesday afternoon, after a protesting student attempted to immolate himself in front of the Arts Faculty of North Campus. Police present at the spot thwarted the attempt and saved the student from injury or harm.

Last week, Covid-19 induced curbs on higher education institutions in the capital were relaxed, with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority( DDMA) giving its nod for the resumption of in-person classes at universities. While some varsities have resumed offline classes, DU continues to remain closed.

Student groups have been protesting against the prolonged closure, saying online classes are no longer viable owing to issues of digital divide and the absence of a suitable learning environment at home.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the student who attempted self-immolation was associated with the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kalsi said on Tuesday afternoon, the student doused himself in a mixture of what appeared to be petrol and water in a bid to self immolate.

“He was immediately stopped by police present at the spot and was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh, CYSS state secretary, who was present during the protest, said the student was no longer a part of CYSS.

Singh said the student was frustrated due to the prolonged closure of the university. “He is no longer a member of CYSS. He is associated with the AAP indirectly, but is not a member of the party. Like most other students, he too was protesting to demand the resumption of offline classes. After sitting at home for two years, he may have got frustrated and stressed,” said Singh.

Singh said protesting CYSS students met the DU proctor, who assured them that a notice announcing the reopening will be issued in the next two days.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university had already assured students that it will reopen with adequate preparations. “The university will definitely reopen. We are laying the groundwork and making the preparations required for the reopening. Delhi University has multiple colleges and it will take some time to ensure that all modalities are in place before the university is reopened for offline classes,” said Singh.

The V-C said that he was not aware of the self-immolation bid and would look into this. “The university is working on the modalities for reopening. There is no need for any protest,” said Singh.

Besides CYSS, student groups AISA and ABVP also protested against the delay in the resumption of offline classes. On the protest call given by AISA, students marched from Patel Chest to Chhatra Marg while raising slogans. “The V-C must know that this protest will not stop. Every day, more and more students are joining us,” said Abhigyan, president, AISA Delhi.

ABVP activists staged a day-long strike at the South Campus on Tuesday while some members of the group also sat on a hunger strike on North Campus. ABVP national media coordinator Siddharth Yadav said they will continue with the hunger strike and a demonstration will be held on Wednesday to press for reopening.