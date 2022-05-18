DU teacher booked for objectionable post on Gyanvapi
NEW DELHI: An assistant professor from Hindu College has been booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post, referring to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. A case under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion by words) and 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPS has been lodged against him at the cyber police station in North Delhi, the police said.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, the DCP (North), said that a complaint was received on Tuesday night against one Ratan Lal, professor of History at Hindu College, regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook, which was allegedly intended to outrage religious feelings, by insulting a religion and its religious beliefs. “The accused had allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday. Legal action has been initiated in this regard and the investigation has been taken up,” he said.
Ratan Lal, the associate professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College, said that he had simply posed a question as a student of history. “People can be hurt by anything. Academic discourse cannot be sidelined on account of perceived hurt. I had asked a simple question to enquire if the so-called shivling was broken or cut. Mullahs and Pandits don’t need to comment on it. An art historian should answer this question,” said Lal.
He said that he had not received any copy of the complaint. “I have heard that there is a police complaint. But I don’t have any more details about the complaint, nor have I been approached by the police,” said Lal.
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Probe initiated into cheating allegations at govt school, Ayali Khurd
A panel of three senior principals from the district initiated a probe at Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, on Wednesday, two days after the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 maths exam of its 252 students was cancelled over cheating allegations. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, had accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. Principal of the school, Kawaljot Kaur, was also present at the time of the probe.
Gold, cocaine worth ₹24 crore seized at Delhi airport
In the first case, which took place on a Sunday, a Ugandan national was arrested after 1877 grams of cocaine was recovered from his baggage, which had been concealed in 210 buttons. In the second case, on the same day, customs said a Bhutanese national was placed under arrest with 841 grams of gold recovered from his baggage, which included 1 gold chain, 4 gold bars and 1 gold ring.
Jostling for plates at CM’s event: DGSE summons nine officials, school heads for explanation
Ludhiana: A week after a video of teachers jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral on social media, the director general of school education has summoned nine officials, including principals and headmasters. The incident took place on May 10 when the CM held a meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana.
DDA demolishes illegal structures in east Delhi
The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Khichripur village near Kalyanpuri, during which an Aam Aadmi Party MLA was detained by the Delhi Police for trying to block the bulldozers. DDA officials said the demolition drive was intended to clear five acres of encroached land. “During the drive, 1.2 acres of land could be cleared. Action was taken against five-six big buildings,” said an official.
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
