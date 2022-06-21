Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU to observe Yoda Day

Published on Jun 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Delhi University will observe Yoga week from Tuesday to commemorate the 8th International Yoga Day, officials said. Week-long activities will take place from Tuesday till June 27.

While Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, will be the special guest, Yoga guru Ramdev will be the chief guest during the June 22 event, DU officials said in a statement on Monday.

The week-long events are taking place in collaboration with the Gandhi Bhawan. “This ceremony, being held during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Centenary Celebrations of the University, will be quite grand,” stated DU.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Yoga week will be organised at Gandhi Bhawan while the event on 22 will take place at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Stadium.

