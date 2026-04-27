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DUAC clears DPCC Office plan in Rohini with design and accessibility conditions

DUAC clears DPCC Office plan in Rohini with design and accessibility conditions

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Urban Art Commission has approved the building plans for a new office of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee in Rohini, subject to compliance with a set of design, accessibility and sustainability conditions, official documents show.

DUAC clears DPCC Office plan in Rohini with design and accessibility conditions

The proposal for the new DPCC office building at Plot-5, Sector-25, Rohini, was initially submitted to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, following which the proposal was forwarded to DUAC for consideration.

The Commission had accepted the proposal received at the conceptual stage in March 2023 before granting approval at the formal stage following detailed examination.

The project will be executed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation , which signed a memorandum of understanding with the DPCC in January this year for the development of the facility.

The Commission, after detailed scrutiny and discussions with the project architect, said the proposed office complex ,comprising two basements, a ground floor and 12 upper floors, must ensure universal accessibility, including adequate lift facilities, in line with applicable norms.

"The installation of clear-story solar panels on a well-designed structural frame, integrated with the building design, is suggested to ensure the effective utilisation of the space beneath, subject to feasibility as per building bye-laws. This placement also facilitates easy maintenance, reduces heat load through increased shading, and improves aesthetics," the official document noted.

The upcoming office building is expected to strengthen the pollution control body's monitoring and enforcement capabilities, providing a modern infrastructure boost to environmental governance in the National Capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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