DU’s executive council likely to approve FYUP

In addition to approving reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), including the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), Delhi University’s executive council will on Tuesday also discuss other important matters such as providing financial assistance to students who lost their parents to Covid-19, setting up digital infrastructure support for colleges and departments, and naming two new facilitation centres in outer Delhi.

The matters on the agenda are likely to be passed, because there are only two elected teacher representatives in the EC, which is the university’s highest decision-making body. DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) vice-president Alok Pandey also said the teachers will hold an online demonstration on August 31 to protest against the NEP-based reforms, arguing that they were approved in last week’s academic council (AC) meeting without much consultation.

Last Tuesday, the university’s AC passed the NEP-based reforms including FYUP, multiple entry-exit scheme allowing students to exit the course at any year, and academic bank of credits (ABC) which will allow students to earn credits for different courses from the next academic session (2022-23).

“The University shall retain the three years honours degree as well as well as assimilate in its structure the four years honours degree and four years honours degree with research,” said the minutes of the August 24 meeting.

Along with approving the minutes, the EC will also deliberate on a fee waiver programme for students who lost their parents to Covid-19. Students can submit a copy of the application including necessary documents to the colleges and departments for waiver or assistance. Colleges can take the approval of governing body to extend the waiver.

Pandey said the concession won’t help students much.

“Though it is a welcome move, the fee components included in the waiver don’t account for a large amount of the fee. Colleges and the university will have to allow for other forms of concession as well. Though full waiver won’t be possible, university has agreed to allow multiple forms of financial assistance,” he said.

Another set of pandemic-induced reforms, including setting up DU Digital Infrastructure Support for Colleges and Departments (DUDISCD). The committee will assist colleges and departments develop more effective e-learning processes and create in-house digital infrastructure. The committee will also set up a resource centre that will help record and edit videos to be disseminated through a centralised DU platform.

The university has also announced that it will set up facilitation centres in Roshanpura in Najafgarh and Bhati Kalan in Fatehpur Beri on plots allotted by the Delhi government. In August, HT reported that DU was considering naming an upcoming college at Fatehpur Beri village in south Delhi after late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj.

These centres will cater to students staying in far-flung areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as a first step toward opening a full-fledged college. Examination and admission-related facilities will be extended to the students through these facilitation centres.

While the administration proposed four names — Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar and Sardar Patel — the academic council proposed five more names. The EC agenda item for Tuesday states: “The Council resolved that the name of these Colleges/Centers may be given after the names of Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Patel. The Council also suggested including the names of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitley, Choudhary Brahm Prakash and CD Deshmukh. After general discussion/suggestions, the Council resolved that the vice-chancellor be authorised to finalize the name.”