DU’s first cut-off list: Aspirants wait with bated breath

DU mein admission milega toh worth it hai; I really want to study here; Iss mein admission milna bhi kaafi badi baat hai; I am keeping my fingers crossed’ — these are some of the few emotions that are being experienced by students who are hoping to make it into Delhi University’s first cut-off list, which will be announced at 5pm today. Wanting to experience the culture and exposure provided by the university as part of college life, the youngsters have been through a tedious application process this year. Some DU aspirants share what’s going on in their minds.

Ayesha, from Dwarka, wishes to make it to BA (Hons) Psychology.

Some, like Ayesha, who lives in Dwarka, have applied for a variety of courses to be on the safer side of things, but her wish is to complete her bachelor’s in Psychology. She shares, “I am from a science background, and because of the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) and normalisation of scores, I am a little uncertain about my admission to the college of my choice. DU mein admission milega toh worth it hai, warna kaafi stressful ho jayega.”

Another student from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Adi Sharma shares, “I am confident that I will get admission to a top college for B Com such as Shri Ram College of Commerce or Hindu College. I toh just want to start my college life now. It’s been six months since I’ve given my boards and mere baaki friends ke college shuru ho gaye hain. They are having apni freshers (party) and all toh thoda frustration feels ho raha hai. Kaafi excited aur anxious ek saath feel ho raha hai. I have heard so much about DU’s cultural fest and the diverse crowd that students get to gel with, so I am really looking forward to my college life to start. Bas cut-off sahi se clear ho jaye!”

Disha, from Khanpur, has applied for BA (Hons) Political Science and shares, “College preferences select karna was difficult for me as there are a number of good options for my course. Miranda House and Hindu College have such a great reputation. It will be good to secure a seat as fast as possible, but I think I might have to wait for the other lists as well.”

Swabhiman Singh Rathore, from Jaipur, wishes to get admission in Kirori Mal College.

Swabhiman Singh Rathore, who hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan, only wishes to see himself study English literature at DU. He tells us, “There are so many good colleges to study in DU although I really want to get into Kirori Mal College, as their literature department is great and they have an awesome dramatics society. My CUET went well so I’m confident that I will get in the college of my choice but am keeping my fingers crossed as thodi tension toh hoti hi hai na. It will also be a proud moment for my parents if I make it through. Thoda patiently freshers ke liye bhi wait kar raha hun, DU freshers ke baare mein I have heard a lot, hype kaafi hai, I want to experience that soon. (laughs).”

Author tweets@priyaanshie_

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter