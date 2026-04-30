DUSIB rolls out summer action at city’s night shelters

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has rolled out an extensive summer action plan to safeguard thousands of vulnerable residents staying in night shelters as part of its summer action plan. DUSIB is ensuring round-the-clock operation of shelter homes while upgrading existing facilities to withstand extreme heat conditions, officials said.

DUSIB is ensuring round-the-clock operation of shelter homes while upgrading existing facilities to withstand extreme heat conditions, officials said.

Special focus is being placed on identifying and operationalising temporary shelters near major hospitals and high-footfall areas to support patients and their attendants, they added.

DUSIB is also prioritising the availability of medical aid and hydration support to prevent heat-related illnesses, including the stocking and distribution of ORS packets, glucose, and first-aid kits across all shelter locations.

On the ground, DUSIB currently operates 197 night shelters with a combined capacity of around 17,000 people. Of these, 82 shelters function in permanent RCC structures, while 115 are set up in porta cabins. All facilities are being managed by designated Shelter Management Agencies, they said.

To combat the heatwave, DUSIB has undertaken a large-scale upgrade and inspection of electrical and cooling infrastructure. Sharing numbers, an official said the Board has carried out installation and maintenance of 1,869 ceiling fans, 634 desert coolers, 473 exhaust fans, and 189 water coolers and dispensers.

The stakeholders have been given a deadline of April 30 to complete inventory checks and ensure the availability of essential supplies like ORS, glucose, and first aid.

The Board has also scheduled awareness campaigns and workshops for staff and residents between May 1 and May 15 to promote heat safety practices. A centralised Summer Control Room at DUSIB headquarters, along with mobile monitoring units, will oversee real-time response and coordination, officials said.