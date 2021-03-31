Dust incursion, strong winds likely in Delhi till tomorrow: IMD

Dry, dust-laden winds from Rajasthan are continuing to blow over Delhi, leading to a deterioration in air quality and visibility in the Capital.

The average air quality index on Wednesday at 7am was recorded at 234 in poor category. India Meteorological Department scientists said air quality is likely to deteriorate further as strong, westerly winds are likely to blow over the city till April 1.

According to the air quality early warning system for the national Capital region, under the ministry of earth sciences, dust transport from neighbouring states to Delhi is likely between March 30 and April 1. Air quality is likely to deteriorate further and reach very poor category on Wednesday. This is because surface winds from westerly direction are likely to blow at 25-35 kmph till Thursday.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius (°C) over northwest India during the next 2- 3 days, leading to abatement of heatwave conditions over Rajasthan from Thursday. Another heatwave spell is likely over northwest India from April 3.

“Our models are showing that similar strong winds will prevail for the next 2-3 days. There is no moisture incursion over the region. Winds are blowing from dry regions to the west and northwest. Heatwave conditions were recorded over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi on Monday because of clear skies, uninterrupted solar radiation and low wind speed but we do not expect temperatures to go up now because of the winds. Maximum temperatures will shoot up again from April 2 or 3,” K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre had said on Tuesday.