delhi news

Dust norms violations found at 23 construction sites during inspection in Delhi

Senior DPCC officials said taking note of the deteriorating air quality every winter in Delhi-NCR, the monitoring agency has prepared an action plan to mitigate pollution this year
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday conducted a large-scale dust control drive in the New Delhi area, during the course of which 23 violators were fined and an environment compensation cess of 16.40 lakh proposed, a statement released by the committee later in the day said.

The statement further said 11 teams were deployed to carry out inspections in areas such as Connaught Place, Connaught Circus, Khan Market, Pandara Road and Janpath in New Delhi as well as Munirka, RK Puram, Mahiplapur, Rangpuri, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar and Naraina, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Nangal Raya, Sagarpur East in south Delhi.

Officials said of the 47 sites inspected, violations were found at 23 of them. The DPCC also proposed an environment cess of 16.40 lakh on offenders.

“Normally, environment cess ranging from 10,000 to 5 lakh is imposed, based on the plot area, against the violating project proponents or contractors,” the statement read.

Senior DPCC officials said taking note of the deteriorating air quality every winter in Delhi-NCR, the monitoring agency has prepared an action plan to mitigate pollution this year.

“Dust pollution due to construction and demolition activities is one of the major contributors towards pollutants entering the ambient atmosphere. DPCC had already started issuing public notice in print media periodically for creating awareness among stakeholder project proponents, agencies such as municipal bodies, the public works department (PWD), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), central public works department (CPWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and flood and irrigation department, including smaller size construction and demolition sites,” the DPCC said.

