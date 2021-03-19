Home / Cities / Delhi News / DUTA protests govt’s ‘pattern of assistance’
Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with principals of the 12 colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.(HT file)

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to order the government to withdraw the “pattern of assistance” document issued by to 12 fully funded government colleges in DU. The teachers’ body took out a protest march from DU Vice Chancellor’s office to the L-G office on Thursday against the introduction of a new pattern of funding in these 12 colleges.

Delhi government’s higher education department last week asked the governing bodies of these colleges to pass a resolution stating that the pattern of assistance, as suggested by the Delhi government, and not that of the University Grants Commission (UGC), will be followed for the release of grant-in-aid.

The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.

Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with principals of these colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter. He also ordered to release of all pending funds to these colleges.

“The Delhi government is forcing these 12 colleges to adopt in their governing bodies the pattern of assistance issued by the directorate of higher education...The pattern of assistance document needs to be withdrawn,” DUTA said.

A government official said, “The government has assured principals of 12 colleges that it will take every effort to resolve the matter."

