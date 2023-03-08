DU women’s hostel students protest against alleged curbs on Holi

The women students at Delhi University’s Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls (RGHG) on Wednesday raised slogans and protested against the curbs imposed by university hostels that prohibit students from leaving premises till 6pm on account of Holi.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi said notices were sent out by respective hostels every year on Holi. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notice dated March 2 issued by the section officer informed residents of the hostel that visitors will not be allowed on Holi and they could only step out after 6pm. “Residents can only go out after 6pm on 8th March. No guests/visitors will be allowed on the day of the Holi festival,” stated the notice.

The curbs on movement invited sharp criticism from students who said that the move was uncalled for and arbitrary. Women students said that they were being confined to hostels on the International Women’s Day, which coincides with the Holi festival this year. University officials, meanwhile, said that the notice was sent every year and students could step out after signing an undertaking.

Protesting against the move, students at RGHG complex raised slogans on Wednesday afternoon and alleged that the gates of the hostel were locked to stop students from stepping out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dipanshi, a final year MA history student and a RGHG hostel resident, said that the students were protesting both against the closure of hostel gates and the undertaking. “We were planning to celebrate the International Women’s Day but we have been locked inside the hostel. We cannot even step out to interact with our peers in other hostels on the campus where similar restrictions have been imposed. No restrictions have been imposed on the boys’ hostel,” said Dipanshi.

She added that the hostel administration had warned students of disciplinary action if they didn’t sign the undertaking. “They are seeking details of family members and contact numbers. Even if students have to step out for collecting food, they are being asked to sign an undertaking,” said Dipanshi, who uses her first name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DU proctor Rajni Abbi said notices were sent out by respective hostels every year. “Holi day can bring trouble sometimes. As a preventive measure, hostel administrators take some steps every year. Since women were protesting, we have told them that they can call their local guardians and go out with them or give an undertaking that they are taking their own responsibility,” said Abbi.