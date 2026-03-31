Dwarka crash: Victim’s kin demand CBI probe in case

The mother of 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra, who was allegedly killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Dwarka, has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging “grave negligence” and “haste” in the investigation being carried out by the Delhi Police. The petition is scheduled to be heard by Justice Saurabh Banerjee on Wednesday. Photo for representation (HT)

In her petition, Dhaneshra’s mother, Inna Makkan, has alleged that the investigation is being carried out in “haste” and with “grave negligence at the behest of the father of the accused, a 17-year-old minor, and his associates, with the intent to shield them from accountability”.

The petition, filed by advocates Aman Singh Bakshi, Shreesh Chadha and Divjot Singh Bhatia of Kaarya Law Advocates and Solicitors, further said, “Ever since it was observed that the Accused is a minor, multiple statements were issued by the Police officials that FIR would be filed against the father of Accused at least. However, no action has been taken till date either against the father or against the passenger/sister of the accused.”

It further said that the Investigating Officer (IO) had made no arrests, and the evidence submitted by the petitioner has not been verified to date. “The IO is absolutely hand in glove with the accused trying to shield him due to the influence and power used by his father.”

The petition also alleged that all proceedings at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) up till now were carried out without informing her. She was not given a courtesy copy of the applications, the IO’s replies or any other document filed before the JJB and no notice was ever issued to her before or during the course of arguments in the matter.

She has also urged the court to direct the police to submit a detailed status report on the investigation conducted so far and to register an FIR against the accused’s father and sister.

Dhaneshra died on February 3 near Sector 11 after the SUV, driven by a 17-year-old, rammed into his bike coming from the opposite side as it was trying to overtake a bus.

The minor, who did not possess a driver’s licence, was apprehended and sent to an observation home. Police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life. While the boy initially claimed he was an adult, police later found he was a minor.

The SUV is owned by the minor’s 47-year-old father. He has also been charge-sheeted under Section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) and 199A (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). The chargesheet, filed on February, 14, said, “The CCTV footage (of the crash) clearly depicts the offender’s vehicle being driven in an improper, reckless, and high-speed manner.”

Earlier this month, the JJB granted bail to the minor, observing that justice will still be met if the accused is let out. Principal magistrate Chitranshi Arora, in a 16-page-order, noted that lack of adequate parental supervision had contributed to the incident.