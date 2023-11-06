Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake in Delhi: Internet reacts with memes; netizens say 'ab toh adat...'

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 06, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Strong earthquake tremors were felt for the second time in three days in the Delhi-NCR on Monday afternoon.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt for the second time in three days in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck western Nepal. The epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR(Rep image)

Several netizens rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the earthquake with memes and caution.

A netizen said, “Ab toh adat si ho gayi hai” (We are now used to it), while another said, “Even relatives don't come this soon as much as the earthquake did”.

An X user wrote: “Went outside after strong earthquake. Immediately ran inside because 999 AQI. Life of a delhite !”

“I think #earthquake consider Delhi as it’s personal seismic playground,” said another user.

Meanwhile, some people also expressed worry and caution.

“Man, these frequent earthquakes in Delhi are really alarming,” said a netizen, while another said, “The earthquakes in Delhi are getting too much frequent..Concerning.”

