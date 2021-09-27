East Delhi residents adopt 1,800 saplings under ‘adopt a tree’ programme

Residents of east Delhi have so far adopted 1,800 saplings under the ‘adopt a tree’ programme launched by the civic body.

Under the programme launched by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), each sapling -- the civic body has identified 15 varieties, including mango, jamun, neem, rudraksha, champa, amla, ashoka, moringa and bottlebrush -- is protected by a meshed tree guard which also mentions the name of the person who has adopted it.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said that the corporation has set a target of planting 4,800 saplings under this initiative.

“All 64 wards will be covered under this drive and will mainly focus on roadside plantations. We have been continuously encouraging residents to come forward and participate in this drive to make east Delhi area clean and green. The residents can adopt a tree through their area councillors and contribute to environment protection,” he said.

RK Singh, the director (horticulture) of EDMC, said that the programme has got financial assistance from the ministry of urban development. “The urban development ministry has allotted us ₹1 crore for this initiative. After identifying the spots of plantation, our staff dig holes for proper plantation by the machines and fill it with proper soil and fertilizers. The name plates of the adopting residents, along with their municipal representatives, are also being displayed on the tree guards,” he said.

Singh said that most saplings have been planted in the Karawal Nagar-Bhajanpura road stretch. “We are organising an exhibition on ‘adopt a tree’ programme in several parks of Shahdara, in which other achievements of the EDMC horticulture department will also be highlighted. Additionally, our department is also making benches and other recreative items for parks in Vivek Vihar nursery, using wood from trees that fell during monsoon this year,” he said.

Many residents expressed support for the drive. Sunil Kumar of Karawal Nagar, who planted a sampling in August this year, said that watering and nurturing the trees have become a daily routine. “We are enthusiastic about its growth. Recently, one of my friends bought some organic fertiliser from the market, to ensure rapid growth of the plant adopted by him,” he said.

Yamuna Vihar resident Dinesh Bisht (68) said that his wife is treating the plant they adopted as a newborn. “We are retired now and our children are well settled. The plant is giving us a sense of parenthood again,” he said.