Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / East Delhi residents adopt 1,800 saplings under ‘adopt a tree’ programme
delhi news

East Delhi residents adopt 1,800 saplings under ‘adopt a tree’ programme

Under the programme launched by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), each sapling -- the civic body has identified 15 varieties, including mango, jamun and neem -- is protected by a meshed tree guard which also mentions the name of the person who has adopted it.
By Sanjeev K Jha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Most saplings have been planted in the Karawal Nagar-Bhajanpura road stretch. (Pic for representation only/HT Archive)

Residents of east Delhi have so far adopted 1,800 saplings under the ‘adopt a tree’ programme launched by the civic body.

Under the programme launched by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), each sapling -- the civic body has identified 15 varieties, including mango, jamun, neem, rudraksha, champa, amla, ashoka, moringa and bottlebrush -- is protected by a meshed tree guard which also mentions the name of the person who has adopted it.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said that the corporation has set a target of planting 4,800 saplings under this initiative.

“All 64 wards will be covered under this drive and will mainly focus on roadside plantations. We have been continuously encouraging residents to come forward and participate in this drive to make east Delhi area clean and green. The residents can adopt a tree through their area councillors and contribute to environment protection,” he said.

RK Singh, the director (horticulture) of EDMC, said that the programme has got financial assistance from the ministry of urban development. “The urban development ministry has allotted us 1 crore for this initiative. After identifying the spots of plantation, our staff dig holes for proper plantation by the machines and fill it with proper soil and fertilizers. The name plates of the adopting residents, along with their municipal representatives, are also being displayed on the tree guards,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Singh said that most saplings have been planted in the Karawal Nagar-Bhajanpura road stretch. “We are organising an exhibition on ‘adopt a tree’ programme in several parks of Shahdara, in which other achievements of the EDMC horticulture department will also be highlighted. Additionally, our department is also making benches and other recreative items for parks in Vivek Vihar nursery, using wood from trees that fell during monsoon this year,” he said.

Many residents expressed support for the drive. Sunil Kumar of Karawal Nagar, who planted a sampling in August this year, said that watering and nurturing the trees have become a daily routine. “We are enthusiastic about its growth. Recently, one of my friends bought some organic fertiliser from the market, to ensure rapid growth of the plant adopted by him,” he said.

Yamuna Vihar resident Dinesh Bisht (68) said that his wife is treating the plant they adopted as a newborn. “We are retired now and our children are well settled. The plant is giving us a sense of parenthood again,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Court seeks Centre’s stand on cancer patient’s plea to take Covaxin as 2nd dose

World Tourism Day: Knocking at Delhi’s gateway to history

Bharat Bandh: Auto, taxis operate normally in Delhi; shops open

Bharat Bandh: Traffic towards Delhi severely hit. Check list of affected routes 
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP