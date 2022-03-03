Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / EC reviews poll prep as Covid cases decline
delhi news

EC reviews poll prep as Covid cases decline

According to senior state election commission official, the number of polling stations will be brought down as the Capital's Covid-19 situation has improved.
Representative Image
Published on Mar 03, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

With Covid-19 cases declining in the city, the state election commission (SEC) is reassessing its preparations for the local body elections.

A senior state election commission official said the number of projected voters per polling station was kept on the lower side to ensure much more social distancing as the city was undergoing the third wave of the pandemic. But now that the situation has improved, the number of polling stations will be brought down, the official said.

“According to the planning that was carried out in January, we had estimated around 1,250 voters per polling station but now we will increase that to 1,350 electors per polling station.This will result in the reduction of around 500 polling stations,” the SEC official said, requesting anonymity.

The commission estimates that the increase of 100 electors per polling station will reduce the need for polling parties. “The number of EVM machines required for conducting polls will go down and around 2,500 fewer polling parties will be required,” the official added.

The civic elections are due in the Capital in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP