The Delhi government on Thursday issued a public advisory banning the recording or sharing of photos and videos of sacrificial rituals on social media during Eid ul-Zuha, set to be observed on Saturday. The advisory, aimed at “protecting animal welfare and maintaining public hygiene”, prohibits the killing of cows, calves, camels, and other restricted animals. Eid-ul-zuha: Delhi govt bans pictures, videos of sacrifice

In a statement issued by the office of development minister Kapil Mishra, the government warned of “zero tolerance” for violations, stressing that strict legal action will be taken against offenders. “Strict compliance with the advisory is non-negotiable,” Mishra said, adding that law enforcement has been directed to act immediately against violators.

The advisory mandates that all animal sacrifices be conducted only at designated locations, barring any public slaughter on roads, streets, or open spaces. It also states that the ban on posting sacrificial content is to prevent the “promotion or glorification” of such acts online.

HT has seen a copy of the advisory.

The guidelines align with several existing laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960), Transport of Animals Rules (1978), Slaughter House Rules (2001), and the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006).

The advisory also cites Rule 3 of the Slaughter House Rules, which bans the killing of pregnant animals, those with very young offspring, and animals not certified by a vet. Additionally, camels are classified as non-food animals making their slaughter illegal. The Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act (1994) already prohibits cow slaughter.