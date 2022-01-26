Eight-year-old girl raped by two minor boys in Shastri Park

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Monday by two minor boys, aged 12 and 10, in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area, police said on Tuesday, and added that the two suspects have been apprehended.

A senior officer said that the matter was reported to the police on Monday evening. He said during the initial inquiry it was found that the girl was playing near her house when the two boys who live in her neighbourhood, took her to a vacant house close by and raped her.

Quoting the complaint given to the police by the girl’s mother, the officer said the girl went outside to play around 2pm and returned home around 4.30pm on Monday, and told her mother about pain in her abdominal area. When her mother asked further, she told her about the incident, the officer said.

The mother went to the local police station, following which officials from Child Welfare Committee were roped in to counsel the victim.

Subsequently, the girl was sent for a medical examination that confirmed sexual assault. A case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (AB) (punishment for rape by those under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered at Shastri Park police station.

The boys were apprehended on Tuesday from their houses in Shastri Park on the basis of the information given by the victim and her mother, the officer said.

The girl’s mother also reported the matter to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on the helpline number 181 on Tuesday, following which the women’s body issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Tuesday and sought details of the FIR.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Tuesday said, “The eight-year-old girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in ICU due to severe damage to her private parts. The people gang-raping an 8-year-old are not humans. The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty.”

A second senior district police official said they were taking all actions under appropriate sections of the law.