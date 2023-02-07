Elaborate traffic arrangements in place ahead of G-20 Summit

Delhi traffic police has decided to launch a parking alert mechanism incorporated with the existing Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the warm-up of the G-20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national Capital.

SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic), said the main objective of the traffic police in this mega event will be reduce the traffic bottlenecks with the help of artificial intelligence.

“The thorough traffic surveillance will keep an eagle’s eye on even the minor traffic violations. All the damaged and out-of-order traffic lights and signals will soon be repaired,” he said.

He further said that the traffic police had been mapping all possible routes, through where the dignitaries are likely to pass during the G-20 Summit.

“Besides mapping the VVIP movement, we have also zeroed in the vulnerable spots, including hotels, parks and other places. These spots will be under a round-the-clock security cover,” he said.

He further said that the parking alert system will inform all the commuters about parking availability in the areas concerned, to reduce the undue traffic load.

“More pelican signals will also be installed at crossings for safer movement of both pedestrians and vehicular traffic,” he added.

Apart from the main summit, the national Capital will organise seven additional events starting from the foreign ministers’ meet on March 1 and 2.