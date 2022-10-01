Elderly couple dies in fire at their east Delhi house

An elderly couple is suspected to have died of suffocation at their residence in Krishna Nagar on Saturday afternoon. Police said that crime and forensic team have inspected the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar Jain, 80, and his wife Kamlesh Jain, 75, residents of Krishna Nagar’s F -Block.

Police said that a control room call was received around 4:30pm regarding smoke emanating from a house on the fourth floor after which four fire tenders were pressed into service and two ambulances also reached. “When police and fire service reached the spot, they broke open the door and found two persons unconscious. They shifted to Hedgewar Hospital where they were declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

According to police, enquiry revealed that fire broke out in the house and caused damage. At the time of fire, daughter-in-law of the couple was not present and had gone to the market and their son was at his clock shop in Gandhi Nagar.

“Two rooms was badly affected by fire and one air conditioner in the room may be probable cause of fire. Crime team was at spot. Forensic team also called to rule out any foul play,” the officer said.