‘Election on Yamuna over, focus on MCD poll issues’: Kejriwal's advice to BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said issues concerning the Yamuna, schools and hospitals in the national capital were taken care of in the 2020 Assembly election and the upcoming civic body polls will be centered around the city's cleanliness and garbage-related matters.

Stating that residents of Delhi have given their verdict in 2020 and granted the AAP government five years time to clean the Yamuna, Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not divert from the main issues that concern Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election and give an account of their 15 years of the civic body.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi government of spraying poisonous chemicals to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja.

BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma challenged the chief minister to take a dip in the river, adding that Kejriwal’s visit to the Ghazipur landfill site was only to divert attention from pollution in the Yamuna.

Kejriwal visited the landfill on Thursday morning and attacked the BJP-ruled MCD over its failure in waste management and creation of three garbage mountains in the national capital.

A video shared by news agency ANI on Thursday showed visuals of toxic foam from the Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj. For years, the river's froth has made headlines with devotees offering prayers standing amid the toxic foam-laden water during Chhath Puja.

This year, the Delhi government has allocated ₹25 crore for Chhath Puja celebrations at 1,100 places. Chhath, the most popular festival for people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be celebrated between October 30 and 31 this year.

