Electoral rolls revised, Delhi adds 100,000 voters

The total number of voters in Delhi have increased by 100,00 and 31 more polling stations have been added during the pandemic, the city’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said on Wednesday.

The Delhi CEO on Wednesday published the final electoral roll for this year in the national Capital, which shows that the gender ratio of voters has increased from 826 recorded last year to 831 this year.

“There was a net increase of 103,610 electors, including 50,562 males, 52,964 females, and 84 third gender electors, as compared to the previous roll published in January 2021. This increase is a step in realising the ECI’s vision of ‘No Voter to be left behind’,” Singh said in a statement.

According to the latest electoral roll, total voters in Delhi are 14, 899,159. This comprises 8,138,593 men, 6,759,534 women and 1,032 third gender voters.

“The increase in the number of third gender voters also demonstrates the positive result of intense efforts made by the electoral machinery towards ensuring an inclusive electoral roll,” Singh said.

The electoral rolls is significant this year because the three municipal corporations in the city – North, East and South – are due to go to polls in April.

Of the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, Matiala is the largest with 431,337 electors, and Delhi Cantonment is the smallest with 107,734 electors. Tilak Nagar had the highest gender ratio (950) and Tughlaqabad had the lowest (687), according to the latest rolls.

The CEO said for the convenience of the public, the number of polling stations has been increased from 13,789 to 13,820 this year to ensure that social distancing could be maintained, and there was no crowding at stations.

“The primary goal of the Special Summary Revision 2022 was to facilitate new enrolment i.e. those who had reached the age of 18 or more as of the qualifying date of January 1, 2022, and also to provide opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars,” he said.

Singh said that during the special summary revision of the electoral roll, various activities were carried out to raise awareness among prospective voters.

These included regular announcements in Delhi Metro, advertisements in print media, attention-grabbing jingles on different FM Radio channels and street plays among others.

The campaign was branded as “Dilli Ka Voter Utsav 2022”, and its slogan was “Chalo Voter Bane Hum” and “No Voter To Be Left Behind”.

