Delhi extends Covid-19 lockdown by 1 week; unlocking to start from May 31 if cases continue to fall, says CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government had imposed an initial lockdown on April 19, which was last extended on May 16 for one more week.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal had said that a decision on extension will be taken after deliberations with Lt. Governor. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the ongoing lockdown by one week more, adding that the process of unlocking will start from may 31 if cases decrease and people continue to follow all norms.

News agency PTI reported on Saturday that despite the decreasing number of cases and declining positivity rates the Delhi government is likely to extend the ongoing lockdown by another week.

Delhi recorded 1,600 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, its lowest daily tally since March 1. The positivity rate has declined further and now stands at 2.5%.

