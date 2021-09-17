Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Empowered regional bodies vital for effective development of mass transit modes: Experts at WRI India Connect Karo

During the session, ‘Metro in India’, experts highlighted the role of the Delhi Metro in shaping India’s journey towards developing efficient mass transit modes
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:23 AM IST
WRI India said that the developmental map of Delhi Metro shows how development in the city started coming up around Metro corridors and made it easier for the workforce from NCR towns to commute to the Capital. (HT Archive)

More power, financial support and representation to regional bodies such as Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) is needed for effective development around mass transit modes such as the Metro, experts said at a discussion organised by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India on Thursday.

During the session, ‘Metro in India’, which was part of Connect Karo, an annual flagship event that highlights ways of designing inclusive, sustainable and climate forward Indian cities, experts highlighted the role of the Delhi Metro in shaping India’s journey towards developing efficient mass transit modes.

Experts said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a commendable expansion and shortened the distance between Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

In a presentation, the WRI India said that the developmental map of Delhi Metro shows how development in the city started coming up around Metro corridors and made it easier for the workforce from NCR towns to commute to the Capital.

Highlighting a similar model of mass-transit development, Mukut Sharma, senior transit oriented development expert, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, said, “We have been working with UP government, and Ghaziabad/Meerut development authorities. An advantage we have is that masterplans for Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and NCR Regional Plan are all under preparation concurrently, and that gives us opportunities for synchronisation.”

He added, “We are working with Meerut development authority to properly address TOD zones, and they are incorporating the areas into their GIS-based masterplans. Thereafter, the intent is to dovetail these with regional plans and NCR transport plans.”

Experts said that to make these mass-transit developments more efficient, there is a need for an authority or common forum with teeth, finance and representation with all constituent authorities, regional authorities, and infra-agencies with a regional footprint.

