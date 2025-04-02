A Thamin deer, an endangered species native to south and southeast Asia, died at the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday, officials said. While officials said the likely cause of death was injuries the animal sustained after being caught in a fight between two males on Monday, they said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Endangered Thamin deer dies at Delhi Zoo

“The joint director has been asked to submit a report on the death. After the post-mortem examination and report, the reason for death will be ascertained. The preliminary information is that there were injuries due to infighting,” said Sanjeet Kumar, director, Delhi Zoo.

The Thamin deer, also known as the Eld’s deer or the brow-antlered deer, is listed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This latest fatality adds to a string of recent deaths at the zoo.

In a separate case, a blackbuck delivered a stillborn foetus on Tuesday. “The adult mother is in good health but gave birth to an aborted foetus,” the official added. Meanwhile, two weeks ago, a female dhole (wild dog) died under unclear circumstances, with officials yet to determine the cause. An inquiry was also ordered into that incident. Prior to that, on February 26, a 15-year-old female leopard named Babli died due to age-related complications.

Two other animals — a 22-year-old jaguar and a 15-year-old nilgai — also died in February while undergoing treatment for old-age-related issues. The nilgai died on February 13, while the jaguar, which had been under intensive care, passed away on February 19.

January also saw multiple deaths at the zoo. On January 25, a female Sangai deer died after a fight with a male counterpart, while a nilgai sustained injuries in a similar incident. Earlier, on January 2, a one-horned rhinoceros named Dharmendra died under mysterious circumstances.

Despite the series of deaths, the zoo is set to introduce new species. Last month, it announced plans to receive two smooth-coated otters in early April from the Surat zoo. The species, last seen in the Delhi Zoo in 2004, will mark a return after two decades. Additionally, Delhi Zoo will receive 10 star tortoises from Surat while sending five Sangai deer, two blue-and-yellow macaws, and four green-cheeked conures as part of an animal exchange programme.