Energy efficient homes: Building a green space in the concrete jungle
For Sandeep Gandhi, a 48-year-old architect, studying green buildings or working on them was nothing new. However, when the opportunity arose to reconstruct his ancestral home in Naraina Vihar, he was quick to convince his siblings to opt for an energy-efficient and green building instead -- one that would be climate-resistant and keep them cool in summers and warm during winters, without requiring the need for too much air-conditioning or heating.
To carry out the construction, Gandhi approached Ashok Lall, his former teacher and mentor, who suggested utilising a rooftop garden, double-glazed windows, insulated walls and a central courtyard which would allow sunlight to enter the home all through the day, minimising use of any other form of lighting.
After beginning construction in the second half of 2020, Gandhi moved into his green home on December 29, 2021.
Unlike regular homes, the walls have a layer of thermal insulation and the windows are double-glazed. “The rooftop garden also helps prevent heat from entering the house directly,” he said.
Gandhi said the open courtyard allows sunlight to enter the house at an angle, ensuring each room is well lit, thus rarely needing electric lighting during the day. “The overall cost has reduced by two-thirds in terms of our bills too,” he said.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics