Enraged by barking dog, minor boy beats 85-year-old to death
- The boy, police said, went inside ashok kumar’s house to hit the dog. But when he tried to save the dog, the boy hit him as well.
A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 85-year-old neighbour in Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Monday over his dog barking incessantly, said police on Thursday, adding that the minor has been apprehended.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said the control room received a call on March 18, around 5.30pm, from a woman who said her father was being beaten up. When police reached the spot in Ghasi Pura Nangli Dairy, the caller said there was no quarrel anymore, and sent the police away. But later, the police received a medico-legal certificate of a man named Ashok Kumar from Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital.
Police said on further inquiry, Kumar’s wife Meena told them about a neighbour, a minor boy, who entered their house and hit Kumar on the head with an iron rod. The police’s probe revealed the couple’s dog was barking at the boy and that angered him. So he came inside to hit the dog but when Kumar tried to save the dog, the boy hit him as well. “The juvenile was apprehended but was released by Juvenile Justice Board later,” Singh said.
On March 20, 85-year-old Kumar succumbed Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital after which Meena’s statement was recorded again and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
“On March 23, the application to re-apprehend the minor was moved again before the JJB and it was pending for Thursday,” the additional DCP said.
Singh remained unavailable to comment status of the application on Thursday despite several calls.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics