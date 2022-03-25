Enraged by barking dog, minor boy beats 85-year-old to death

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 85-year-old neighbour in Dwarka’s Najafgarh on Monday over his dog barking incessantly, said police on Thursday, adding that the minor has been apprehended.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said the control room received a call on March 18, around 5.30pm, from a woman who said her father was being beaten up. When police reached the spot in Ghasi Pura Nangli Dairy, the caller said there was no quarrel anymore, and sent the police away. But later, the police received a medico-legal certificate of a man named Ashok Kumar from Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital.

Police said on further inquiry, Kumar’s wife Meena told them about a neighbour, a minor boy, who entered their house and hit Kumar on the head with an iron rod. The police’s probe revealed the couple’s dog was barking at the boy and that angered him. So he came inside to hit the dog but when Kumar tried to save the dog, the boy hit him as well. “The juvenile was apprehended but was released by Juvenile Justice Board later,” Singh said.

On March 20, 85-year-old Kumar succumbed Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital after which Meena’s statement was recorded again and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“On March 23, the application to re-apprehend the minor was moved again before the JJB and it was pending for Thursday,” the additional DCP said.

Singh remained unavailable to comment status of the application on Thursday despite several calls.

