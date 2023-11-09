Ensure maintenance of Chandni Chowk: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to ensure that the redevelopment and beautification work carried out in the Chandni Chowk area is maintained and continued.

Saying that the redevelopment was for the benefit of traders in the localities, a bench of chief justice Satish Chand Sharma and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that the traders also owed some responsibility towards it.

The bench urged the Traders Association to devise a way to manage the boom barriers by deploying their people in consultation with the city police.

“The Traders Association, who is the intervenor, also owes some social responsibility as the area is being developed for their welfare too. It is expected that the traders’ associations will take up the responsibility and come forward to assist the authorities in this endeavor,” the court said in its November 7 order that was released on Thursday.

The court’s observation came while closing the proceedings on a public interest litigation (PIL) registered by it regarding the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. Taking note of the status reports filed by the Delhi government, the Centre and other agencies, the bench said that the authorities had taken steps to redevelop Chandini Chowk and said there was no reason to continue with the PIL.

