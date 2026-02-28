E-rickshaw driver arrested for molesting girl for 3 years in Delhi

A 55-year-old e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl over the past three years while dropping her from school to her house in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said on Friday. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone, said police.

According to an officer aware of the case, the girl’s parentsmade a PCR call on February 21 regarding the molestation. Police reached the spot where the girl told them that her neighbour would pick her up from her school in GTB Nagar in his e-rickshaw. The family has known the accused for the past several years.

The girl told the police that on their way back home, he would take her to secluded locations and touch her inappropriately. She alleged this has happened multiple times over the past three years.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incidents to anyone. “He told me he would kill me if I told my parents. He knew my parents too,” the girl told police.

On February 21, the accused allegedly took her near Jharoda Kalan Metro Station where he molested her before dropping her home. “The girl finally confided in her mother about the man. The parents then reported the matter to police,” the officer said.

Based on the girl’s statement, a case under Section 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Section 10 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at Wazirabad police station. The accused was arrested on February 22, police said.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and she was provided counselling. “The girl said she is traumatised but feels secure knowing that she doesn’t have to face the man again,” the officer said.

Police are checking if the accused has done the same to other children he ferried to school.