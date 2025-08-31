A 34-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday after an eight-year-old girl was crushed to death under an e-rickshaw after it was toppled due to an accident on Wednesday morning E-rickshaw driver held after 8-yr-old girl dies in accident

In a purported video of the accident, the e-rickshaw is seen hitting a bike and then overturning. Police said deceased, Akshita Parashar (8), was in the e-rickshaw with her younger sister and mother. The trio were on their way to the school when the accident took place at Maujpur Chowk. Police said Parashar died after she was crushed under the vehicle.

Her family alleged that the e-rickshaw driver was speeding and fled after the accident.

“During the investigation of the case, we found crucial evidence by scanning and analysing various CCTV footages and gathering intelligence from other sources. Teams were deployed to trace the accused. He was finally traced and arrested” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Ashish Mishra.

The accused, identified as Md Shahnwaz, was arrested on Sunday near Babarpur area. He has been booked on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.