E-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Rohini; 5 held

A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver, who intervened in an altercation between two groups, was allegedly restrained and stabbed to death after the two sides turned on him near the newly constructed ayurveda hospital in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 28 on Saturday night, police said on Monday.

Five people — three men and two women — were arrested in connection with the murder. (Photo for representation)

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Police identified the victim as Abhishek.

Five people — three men and two women — were arrested in connection with the murder. Police said they also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack and two vehicles, a scooter and a motorcycle.

The three arrested men were identified as Anuj, 19, Himanshu, 21, and Sachin alias Santosh, 22. The men are residents of Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi, while the two women are from Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.

Police said Sachin is a third-year BA student at Delhi University’s Satyawati College and also works as a grocery delivery agent, while Anuj is a milk supplier.

A senior police officer said the incident began around 10.30pm after a scooter carrying a man and two women hit a motorcycle on which two men were travelling. The five knew each other, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “One of the women insisted on riding the scooter. After repeated persuasion, the scooter rider allowed her. The woman accelerated the scooter and lost control of it. It hit the motorcycle. The two bike riders became angry and got into an argument with the scooter riders,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the women insisted on riding the scooter. After repeated persuasion, the scooter rider allowed her. The woman accelerated the scooter and lost control of it. It hit the motorcycle. The two bike riders became angry and got into an argument with the scooter riders,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the motorcycle stopped near the ayurveda hospital, where Abhishek had also halted his e-rickshaw. The scooter arrived shortly afterwards and the argument resumed.

Unaware that the five knew each other, Abhishek intervened in an attempt to stop the fight from escalating, police said. When he refused to walk away despite being asked to do so, the group allegedly turned on him.

“Anuj allegedly overpowered Abhishek from behind. Sachin allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Abhishek, causing serious injuries. The attackers fled the crime scene. Abhishek was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe stab wounds to his thigh. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said.

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Saksena said a murder case was registered and multiple teams led by assistant commissioner of police (Bawana) Gaurav Singh were formed to identify and arrest the suspects.

Police said the five were identified and traced through CCTV footage, technical surveillance and field intelligence.