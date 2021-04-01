E-rickshaw drivers need not take appointment for learner’s licence

E-rickshaw drivers seeking a learner’s licence can approach the regional transport offices (RTOs) without taking a prior appointment, the Delhi government said on Wednesday.

The decision is part of the government’s efforts to change the way zonal offices or regional transport offices (RTOs) operate in the city, with “faceless services” being launched for registration certificates (RCs) and licence-related activities, which are currently under trials.

“The applicant can directly approach the licensing authority of the concerned zone between 2 pm and 4 pm every working day, after depositing fees through the online software of Sarathi,” the city government said in a statement.

To facilitate those finding it difficult to take a test on a working day, the government has also given the option of appearing for the test on Sundays, it said.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the aim is to have a seamless system in place and successfully do away with wait time.

According to the statement, the department is planning to scale up the faceless system to 70 essential services in two phases, over the next few months.