Eviction scare in Delhi’s Yamuna Bazaar, 60 families leave

Residents of Yamuna Bazaar, staring at an imminent demolition drive, said they have received no alternate housing from government agencies and may be forced to live on the streets. Residents had packed their belongings on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials visited the area on Friday night and told people to vacate, stating that a demolition drive would take place on Saturday morning. However, no action was taken on Saturday, leaving residents confused and anxious that bulldozers may arrive any moment.

When HT visited the spot on Saturday afternoon, many residents were seen packing their belongings, while others had already done so and were sitting on the road. Multiple trucks could be seen at the site, into which people were loading their goods.

“Of the 300-odd families living here, around 60 left last night, and many more will leave tonight. Our livelihoods were tied to this area as my father is a temple priest. This is the case for many families here, so I do not know what they will do,” said Piyush Sharma, 28, while helping his family load a truck.

HT reached out to the chief minister’s office for a comment on the latest notice, but did not get a response.

The DDMA on May 7, had issued eviction notices to 310 families in the area, giving them 15 days to vacate. The notice described the settlement as an “illegal encroachment” on the Yamuna floodplains in the O-Zone area and cited recurring flood risk as grounds for eviction. HT had earlier reported that residents claimed no formal survey of the area had been conducted. The area has 32 ghats with around 310 residential structures, housing 1,100 people.

The Yamuna Bazaar Residents’ Welfare Association had filed a petition against the eviction in the Delhi High Court, which dismissed it, citing lack of proper authorisation from residents.

Multiple residents HT spoke to said they had not been given any reason for the demolition not taking place on Saturday. While they had not been told when it would occur, many said they expected it after the weekend, on Monday.

While Sharma’s family had found accommodation on rent elsewhere, many others said this was difficult.

“Most people here will not be able to afford the rents. How can we pay ₹15,000 or more each month? We have been living here for generations, since before my grandfather’s time, but the government has suddenly decided to evict us now,” said Arun Kashyap, 37, sitting on the road outside the area on Saturday.

Next to him, Jitender Yadav, 32, was in a similar situation. “My children go to a school nearby. Even if we could afford to shift, it would mean hampering their education. Besides, areas like Wazirabad, which we consider shifting to, also face regular demolitions. We feel we have nowhere to go,” he said.

Both Yadav and Kashyap said they would be forced to stay on the streets in the coming days.