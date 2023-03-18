Excise case: Court extends custody of Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi till March 28

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Raghav Magunta and Rajesh Joshi till March 28. The duo, along with several others, are accused in the money laundering case into the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The accused were produced before the Delhi Rouse Avenue District Court on Saturday (Representative Photo)

Special judge Vikas Dhull of the Delhi House Revenue court extended the judicial custody of both the accused for 10 days.

Both, Raghav Magunta and Rajesh Joshi were produced before Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Saturday after their previous judicial custody ended.

Magunta was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 10 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to the ED, both Magunta and Joshi were a beneficiary of the conspiracy in which the South Group allegedly paid Rs. 100 cr to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

They allegedly laundered and distributed money received on behalf of AAP for the campaign during the elections in Goa.

Regarding Magunta, the ED, probing the money-laundering angle stemming from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the excise policy case, alleged that he is a manufacturer and involved in the wholesale and retail part of the business which goes against the spirit of the excise policy.

ED also alleged that Magunta owned shares in the company namely Indospirits, which is said to be a vehicle for the recoupment of kickbacks.

On the other hand, ED submitted that Joshi was involved in laundering money by raising fake invoices without any underlying service being provided by him.