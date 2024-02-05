Excise policy case: Delhi court directs CBI to file detailed status report in sealed cover

A Delhi court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file, in a sealed cover, a detailed status report within the next two weeks on the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Representational image.

The court directed the CBI to file the report by the next date of hearing on February 22.

Special judge MK Nagpal took note of a CBI report which stated that the investigation involving 16 accused, who have been named in three chargesheets filed before the court, is complete and that the court can proceed to hear arguments on the framing of charges.

However, defence counsels raised an objection to the status report and submitted that the statements of witnesses are still being recorded and it could be used against those charge-sheeted to prejudice their case.

“We may start submitting our arguments and then in order to fill any lacunae, they may file a report under section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” advocate Chirag Madan, appearing for accused Chanpreet Singh, said.

Section 173(8) grants the investigating officer power to file a fresh report regarding an ongoing investigation on receipt of some new evidence. It was thus averred by the counsels that a detailed investigation report may be called from the CBI.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other arrested accused till February 22.

The case pertains to the Delhi government’s excise policy which aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business and replace a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee-based one for traders. The policy promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. The policy also introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor, a first for Delhi.

However, the policy ended abruptly after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in its framing and implementation.