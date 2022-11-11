Ex-help, her husband held for murder of 75-yr-old in south Delhi’s Amar Colony

Two days after a 75-year-old woman was robbed and killed in her south Delhi house, police on Thursday said they had solved the case by arresting the victim’s former house help and her husband, officers aware of the matter said.

Kulwant Kaur Sethi, who lived on the first floor of a two-storey building in Amar Colony, was found dead in a pool of blood on Tuesday with all her jewellery missing.

On Thursday, police said Sethi was killed by her former house help identified as Rani (single name) and her husband Yogesh Kumar Arora. Apart from some of the stolen jewellery, police also recovered a pistol with two cartridges and 83 bottles of foreign alcohol.

According to an investigator familiar with the case, Rani visited Sethi on Sunday to inform her about her wedding. On finding that Sethi was living alone after her husband’s death, Rani and Arora hatched a plan to kill the elderly woman and steal her cash and valuables, the officer said.

“Rani visited the house again on Tuesday at around 4 pm with her husband, but this time to execute their plan,” the investigator said on condition of anonymity, adding that they strangled Sethi with her dupatta, removed all the jewellery on her person, before tearing off her earrings.

“The couple wanted to ransack the entire house for cash and other valuables. But they got cold feet after seeing the woman dead and bleeding on the floor. They fled with whatever jewellery they found on the body,” the officer said.

During an investigation into the case, it was learnt that Rani had visited Sethi, said special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

“Scanning of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood also confirmed that Rani had come to the area on two days – first on November 6 and them on November 8 with her husband. Through technical investigation, the couple’s house in Chhatarpur Enclave was located and raided. The two were arrested and some stolen jewellery was recovered,” Hooda said.

The search of the house also led to the recovery of 83 bottles of alcohol, which the couple has claimed belonged to Arora’s brother, who illegally purchased and sold liquor. A pistol that Arora had kept was also recovered, police said.

