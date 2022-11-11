Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ex-help, her husband held for murder of 75-yr-old in south Delhi’s Amar Colony

Ex-help, her husband held for murder of 75-yr-old in south Delhi’s Amar Colony

delhi news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Kulwant Kaur Sethi, who lived on the first floor of a two-storey building in Amar Colony, was found dead in a pool of blood on Tuesday with all her jewellery missing.

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
ByKarn Pratap Singh

Two days after a 75-year-old woman was robbed and killed in her south Delhi house, police on Thursday said they had solved the case by arresting the victim’s former house help and her husband, officers aware of the matter said.

Kulwant Kaur Sethi, who lived on the first floor of a two-storey building in Amar Colony, was found dead in a pool of blood on Tuesday with all her jewellery missing.

On Thursday, police said Sethi was killed by her former house help identified as Rani (single name) and her husband Yogesh Kumar Arora. Apart from some of the stolen jewellery, police also recovered a pistol with two cartridges and 83 bottles of foreign alcohol.

According to an investigator familiar with the case, Rani visited Sethi on Sunday to inform her about her wedding. On finding that Sethi was living alone after her husband’s death, Rani and Arora hatched a plan to kill the elderly woman and steal her cash and valuables, the officer said.

“Rani visited the house again on Tuesday at around 4 pm with her husband, but this time to execute their plan,” the investigator said on condition of anonymity, adding that they strangled Sethi with her dupatta, removed all the jewellery on her person, before tearing off her earrings.

“The couple wanted to ransack the entire house for cash and other valuables. But they got cold feet after seeing the woman dead and bleeding on the floor. They fled with whatever jewellery they found on the body,” the officer said.

During an investigation into the case, it was learnt that Rani had visited Sethi, said special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

“Scanning of CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood also confirmed that Rani had come to the area on two days – first on November 6 and them on November 8 with her husband. Through technical investigation, the couple’s house in Chhatarpur Enclave was located and raided. The two were arrested and some stolen jewellery was recovered,” Hooda said.

The search of the house also led to the recovery of 83 bottles of alcohol, which the couple has claimed belonged to Arora’s brother, who illegally purchased and sold liquor. A pistol that Arora had kept was also recovered, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out