Expedite recommendations for next year's President's Medal awards: MHA to states, UTs, central depts

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central departments to expedite the recommendations for the award of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024.

In a letter issued on November 24, a second letter within the span of eight days, the MHA reminded all the stakeholders that it has already extended the date till November 30 to submit the recommendations for the award of PSM and MSM.

"It is been observed that nominations from various states, UTs, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs) and organizations have not been received to date," the MHA letter mentioned.

"It is, therefore, requested to submit nominations for the awards of PSM and MSM on or before the due date of November 30, 2023," the letter added.

The MHA sent the letter to the chief secretaries, home secretaries and Directors General of Police of all the states and the UTs.

A similar letter was also sent to the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation, other Central agencies and departments as well as the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The letter has also been sent to all the heads of fire services and Directors of Civil Defence, in charge of prisons, the Commandant General of Home Guards of states and the UTs, and all divisions in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, the MHA, in a letter dated November 17, extended the date to submit the recommendations till November 30 for the award of PSM and MSM on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024.

The move comes after the states, UTs, CAPFs, CPOs and concerned organizations requested to extent the last date for the submission of nominations due to various reasons. Earlier, the submission date of the recommendations of nominations was fixed as November 17. (ANI)

