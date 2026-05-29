Expressway links to Katra, Dehradun planned to ease Delhi-NCR gridlocks

Work on a key corridor linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) is expected to begin by March 2027, officials said on Thursday, as the Centre and Delhi government push a series of large-scale road projects to ease congestion across the Capital and NCR.

The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost around ₹1,500 crore, was discussed during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s recent meeting. (Representative image/HT)

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The proposed 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost around ₹1,500 crore, was discussed during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s recent meeting with Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

Officials said the link will provide direct connectivity from the Delhi-Katra Expressway to Delhi, Gurugram, IGI Airport, UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway, while improving freight movement and diverting heavy traffic away from congested stretches in Delhi-NCR.

Another major proposal discussed was the UER-II extension link to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost ₹3,500 crore, will connect the expressway near Tronica City with UER-II.

Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion on stretches such as IGI Airport, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur corridor, while providing direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram.

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{{^usCountry}} An official said the project is slated to start by end-2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said the project is slated to start by end-2026. {{/usCountry}}

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A third project under consideration is the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway–Noida-Faridabad connectivity corridor, a 65-km, six-lane project estimated at ₹7,500 crore.

The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway and is likely to begin by December this year.

Plans for secondary service roads along the existing UER-II corridor were also reviewed. Approval has already been granted for a 19-km, two-lane project costing ₹121 crore.

A Shiv Murti–Nelson Mandela Marg tunnel project has also been proposed. The tunnel, around 8-km-long and six lanes wide, is estimated to cost ₹7,000 crore and will provide signal-free travel from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan. The project has Centre’s nod and is awaiting cabinet clearance.

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Another project reviewed was the proposed AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram elevated corridor, a 20-km-long, six-lane route estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore.

The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity between AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurugram.

Gupta said the Kalindi Kunj interchange near Okhla Barrage, aimed at improving traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad corridor. The ₹300-crore project includes a 500-metre-long, six-lane interchange and flyovers.