Extended bar hours cheer restaurateurs, party goers

Delhi government has allowed pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am. While a formal order will be issued soon, as per an official filing, Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, has asked excise department to extend closing time and ensure no harassment for any establishment open till 3am. Restaurateurs are elated with the decision, calling it a progressive move, one that will give a boost to the industry.

“Extension in the operational hours of bars and restaurants has been a foremost demand of restaurateurs over the last few years,” says Sharad Madan, co-founders, Imperfecto Group and Khubani. His partner Naresh Madan adds, “This is definitely going to bring back the night life scene of Delhi which was missing since pandemic happened.”

Zorawar Kalra, director, Massive Restaurants says that it will have a positive impact on the entire industry and the economy of the city as all stakeholders will benefit. He says, “The government benefits due to added tax and excise collections. The employees benefit due to added shifts requiring additional people. The customers benefit as they get vibrant nightlife and the freedom to dine at whatever time they choose. And the industry benefits due to the potential of added revenue.”

Some note that longer hours means more potential to earn. Kanishk Tuteja, owner, We Qutub says, “The customers surely get positive benefit as they get exposed to lively nightlife giving them more hours and avenues to enjoy. Also, it’s good for the industry and it’s manpower as revenue possibility for restaurants and shift timings for staff increases giving them more money and perks too.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Akshay Anand, founder, Cosy Box, says, “This is our time to recover our losses. If the government supports us now, it will help us get back to on our feet. This will mean hiring staff for two nights which will lead to employment.”

The hospitality industry has struggled for the last few years, and this move would go a long way in boosting our revival feels Satyajit Dhingra, Chief Regional Officer - North, Impresario Handmade Restaurants. He says, “Delhi NCR has such a vibrant nightlife, with something for everyone, and with longer operating hours we can finally be at par with some of the biggest international nightlife destinations across the globe.”

City’s party goers are also excited with the news. “I think it’s a great decision! I usually get off work quite late and would cancel plans because it didn’t make sense to go out just an hour before closing time,” says Anuj Wadhwa, 30, a south Delhi-based entrepreneur. Another Delhiite, Shivya Minocha, a 22-year-old student, says, “This step will bring the city’s scene at par with international nightlife, provided our restaurants and clubs tighten the security for safety issues.”