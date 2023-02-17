Fake call centre busted in Delhi; foreign currency worth 3 cr recovered

The central bureau of investigation (CBI) busted a fake call centre after the agency carried out searches at four sites in the national Capital.

The agency said that they recovered foreign currency and Indian rupees worth ₹3 crore along with mobile phones and laptops containing remote access applications, Textnow apps and fake international calling numbers.

According to the agency, documents pertaining to US nationals, crypto investments, chats containing details of the fraud and scripts for talking to US citizens were also found at the locations.

All the accused are allegedly involved in online cheating of US citizens impersonating the tech support executives, as reported by CBI.

They were allegedly receiving leads from their source after which they would call potential targets in the US via the Textnow application and take control of their systems using remote access software like Any Desk on the pretext of solving issues.

During the investigation, CBI said the accused had fraudulently gained remote access to the digital resources of unsuspecting persons in the US and transferred the digital assets/cryptocurrencies from the wallets/accounts of the persons to their wallets.

A case was registered on February 10 against four accused and other unknown persons based on the allegations.

Last year, the Gurugram police’s cybercrime unit had busted a similar fake call centre, allegedly being run from a rented home and arrested 12 people, including three women, for duping foreign citizens using voicemails and messages in the name of removing malware from their laptops and desktops on behalf of US tech giants.