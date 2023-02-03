Owner of fake call centre arrested for luring people into fraud investments

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running a fraud call centre in Goregaon West luring Indians and American citizens into investing in foreign exchange, currency and commodity trading.

The Bangur Nagar police are now searching for two more men who are the accomplices of the arrested accused identified as Rajesh Jayesh Pillai.

According to officials, they received a tip-off that a fake call centre was operating under the company name Cielox Business Solutions LLP from a shop number in Aditya Estate located near Evershine Shopping Centre at Malad Link Road.

Early on Thursday, the police officers raided the spot and arrested Pillai who was present inside the centre along with 15 employees. Upon searching the office premises, the police officers found out that the employees were logged on to the website www.fxmakets.com and making calls to US residents, trying to convince them to invest in foreign exchange, currency and commodity trading through their company by promising that their experts would ensure lucrative returns for them.

“The customers were lured into investing at least USD 200 ( ₹16,439) to start with. Once the customers invested the money, the employees would tell them that his or her account would be opened and become operational within 24 to 48 hours, and misappropriated the money,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The police officer also said that they have found accounts of at least 100 customers who were cheated within the past week. “We are now trying to find out how many days the call centre was operating, as it did not have any licence to open a trading firm,” added the officer.

The police are also trying to trace two men who are believed to be partners of Pillai. “We are also trying to find out how much money had been cheated the customers,” said PI Jaywant Shinde, from Bangur Nagar police station.