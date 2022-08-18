Family friend in net for killing Delhi woman, her daughter-in-law
New Delhi: A day after a 70-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday.
The arrested man was identified as Harshit (who goes by one name).
The semi-decomposed bodies of Bimla Devi and her daughter-in-law Dolly Rai were found early on Tuesday by Dolly’s sons, Shashank Rai, 26, and Sarthak Rai, 24.
The family owns a religious goods business in Chandni Chowk. During the probe, Shashank informed investigators that he and his brother had asked their friend Harshit, a resident of Naveen Shahdara, to check up on their mother and grandmother and keep an eye on the house and shop in their absence.
“We were told that Dolly walked her pet dog every morning. But an analysis of footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed she did not step out on the morning of August 14. She was last seen with Harshit at a local temple on the evening of August 13,” deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.
The women’s family told investigators Bimla was bed-ridden and dependent on Dolly — she would call Dolly upstairs 15-20 times a day to tend to her needs. However, when investigators examined Bimla’s call detail records, they found no calls to Dolly after 9pm on August 13. They concluded that Bimla and Dolly were murdered some time after 9pm on August 13.
When investigators questioned Harshit, he tried to mislead them by continuously changing his version of events; however, he slipped up and mentioned he visited the Rai house on August 14, leading the police to suspect him. Harshit also said he had borrowed ₹4-5 lakh from Shashank and lent it to someone else. He was not able to get the money back and was in dire financial straits.
After sustained interrogation, police said, Harshit confessed to his crime. “After Shashank and Sarthak asked him to check up on the women, he bought a stainless steel knife. He executed the plan on August 13,” the DCP said.
Iron box seized from inbound Afghan truck at Attari ICP
A suspicious iron box concealed under an inbound truck from Afghanistan was recovered by the Customs at the integrated check post Attari on Wednesday. The ICP facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. A spokesperson of the Customs said while rummaging of a truck carrying cargo from Afghanistan, a small metal box was noticed under the body of truck. As a precautionary measure, explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in.
Road accidents snuff out lives of four Ludhiana residents
In the first case, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Thakkarwal village on Pakhowal road. The victim, identified as Suklhdev Singh, succumbed to his injuries at the Deep Hospital during treatment. The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Swift car driven by Sukhman Singh of Ludhiana rammed into his son's motorcycle while trying to overtake him from the wrong side.
Under financial stress, Ludhiana jail warden held for stealing mobile phone on passenger train
A commissionerate police constable was arrested by Railway Police for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a railway technician on a passenger train. The accused, Deepak Kumar of Giddarbaha, Muktsar, was deputed as a jail warden. The complainant, Ajay Kumar, said he was travelling as a coach attendant on the Dadar Express on August 15 and had plugged in his phone for charging.
Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party. As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981.
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
