Fares, routes, safety features: All you need to know about Delhi Metro's e-buses

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start plying its first-ever batch of electric feeder buses on a trial basis from Thursday to boost transport connectivity for daily commuters. The trials will be conducted along two Metro routes -- from Shastri Park Metro station to Gokulpuri Metro station and to Mother Dairy -- from Thursday.

DMRC has planned to run 100 such e-feeders by the end of October in a phased manner to provide an enhanced last-mile commuting experience from 14 metro stations covering 10 routes to the public.

These e-buses are specially designed and equipped with an intelligent transport system with CCTVs and GPS facilities. The buses will also have anti-skid, anti-brake locking systems. It is also equipped with various safety features like the bus will not move until all doors are closed. The doors will also not close on detection of any obstruction.

For the differently-abled and elderly passengers, these buses are fitted with ramps and anchorage for a wheelchair.

Here is all you need to know about these e-feeder buses:

> As per the guidelines, only Delhi Metro passengers with a valid Delhi Metro smart card or Metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail of the services of these e-buses.

> In view of the coronavirus pandemic, these feeders will operate in a fully contactless, hence a conductor will not be there. Commuters can use a smart card to pay for cashless travel.

> For buses starting from Metro stations, entry of the passengers will be permitted only from the stations and the bus will halt only at the designated stops. No entry of passengers will be permitted at other stoppages on the route.

> For buses going to Metro stations, entry will be allowed at all stoppages, but passengers will be allowed to deboard only at metro stations

> The fare structure will be ₹10 for zero to four km, ₹15 for four to eight km; ₹20 for eight to 12km, and ₹25 for journeys beyond 12km.

> The buses will also have a panic button and a stop request button for any emergency.

(With agency inputs)