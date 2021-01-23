IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.
READ FULL STORY
By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:14 AM IST

Farmers gathered at the Singhu border late on Friday alleged attempts to engineer violence at their protest site or during their upcoming tractor rally on Republic Day, with union leaders saying they had detained a man who was moving suspiciously among them.

The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.

The farmers presented the man detained by them, who said that he and “dozens of other men and women” were attempting to bring weapons into the site to kill multiple people. The man, who was masked, did not identify at whose behest he was working but said his handlers had told the group “that the protesters were bad people, fighting for the wrong cause and are our enemies”.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “It is a matter of probe who was being benefitted by disrupting our movement. Everyone knows ours is a peaceful protest. He (the masked man) says he works for money. We need to know who is funding him”.

Soon, the press conference was interrupted with some men seemingly in police uniform taking the masked man away.

HT could not verify the identity of the man detained, the personnel who took him away or the allegations made by the unions.

Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26. Police officers did not share details of the proposed route but the farmers had been told to take out the rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on the periphery of the capital.

The farmer groups confirmed they had received a proposal from the police but said they would respond only after holding a meeting on Saturday. They had planned the rally on the Outer Ring Road and had assured the police that it will be completely peaceful and that the protesters will not try to reach other areas in the city.

Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said they are waiting for the farmer’s response and the future course of action would be decided accordingly.

In the afternoon, however, there was some ruckus near Vigyan Bhawan when a group of farmers heading to the meeting with the Centre alleged that their car was stopped by the police and the rear windshield of the vehicle was broken by cops.

Police officials said that every vehicle carrying farmers, coming to Vigyan Bhawan from Singhu Border, is escorted the police. Senior officials said they did not have any information about the vehicle joining the police escort and it was therefore stopped before Vigyan Bhawan. “On this, the farmers in the car got agitated and themselves damaged the car using a baton. There was no police action in this incident,” a senior officer said, who wished not to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singhu border delhi
app
Close
e-paper
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
Earlier, the Delhi Police proposed a route map to the farmers where they could hold a tractor rally on January 26.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The development came on a day when talks between the farmers and the government broke down, and they said they will go ahead with their January 26 tractor rally inside the national capital – a demonstration that the government is attempting to avert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
Three districts in the Capital have so far recorded a coverage rate lower than Delhi’s average — Shahdara, North (43.3%) and New Delhi (47.6%).(AFP)
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Delhi's Shahdara district have got jab so far

By Anonna Dutt, Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, after which registered health care workers in the Capital have received shots on January 18, 19 and 21 across 81 inoculation centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
The interventions suggested by the tool can be implemented by the pollution control boards and its implementation can be monitored by citizen watch groups and NGOs, the statement said.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The sources of emissions covered will include industries, transport, power plants, residential, DG sets, road dust, agricultural burning, refuse burning, construction dust, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, landfills etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
On Friday, Kejriwal chaired a review meeting on the project in which he directed officials of the DSIIDC – a government company with the expertise of infrastructure development in industrial areas – to strictly stick to deadlines.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The business park – spread over an area of 150 acres in Rani Khera village near the Indira Gandhi International Airport – is meant to become a hub for enterprises in the technology and services sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the Union environment ministry said they were keeping a close watch to ensure more bird flu cases are not reported from the Delhi zoo or any other part of the Capital.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Officials from the Union environment ministry said they were keeping a close watch to ensure more bird flu cases are not reported from the Delhi zoo or any other part of the Capital.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: Six samples from zoo test negative for avian flu

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Ramesh Pandey, director, National Zoological Park in Delhi said that while the zoo has not reported any fresh case of the flu, safety protocols have not been relaxed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD scientists said the drop in temperature on Friday was caused because the fog layer in the early hours moved further away from the ground, which did not allow temperatures to rise during the day.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
IMD scientists said the drop in temperature on Friday was caused because the fog layer in the early hours moved further away from the ground, which did not allow temperatures to rise during the day.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi gets colder: Temperature to fall further from Sunday, IMD predicts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded at Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, considered the official marker for the city, was 4.2°C — three below the season’s normal. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was 18.6°C — three below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

‘Presumption of innocence’ should not be destroyed, court says while hearing riots case

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A city court on Friday said the “presumption of innocence” should not be destroyed at the threshold of the justice process through a media trial, while hearing a plea moved by former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid alleging a “vicious media campaign” against him in a Delhi riots case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Only 35% health care workers in Shahdara district have got Covid jab so far, lowest in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt and Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
After four rounds of Covid-19 inoculation in the national capital, Shahdara district has seen the lowest number of health care workers immunised so far, with a little more than 1/3rd of all targeted beneficiaries receiving the jab over the past week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Three held for running fake call centre, duping job aspirants of money

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Police on Friday said they had arrested three persons for allegedly running a fake call centre through which they were cheating job aspirants of money by offering them jobs in a non-existent automobile company
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Airspace restrictions in place till R-Day

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Due to the closure of airspace on account of Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals, no scheduled flight will operate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport daily between 10am and 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The Delhi government has pushed the deadline for the completion of the first phase of the upcoming business park at Rani Khera by nine months, in view of the delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said a senior government official on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Commercial vehicle owners duped of cash by racketeers who gave them forged entry stickers

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Police are looking for an organised syndicate involved in issuing fake “No Entry Permission (NEP)” stickers to commercial goods vehicles for plying in Delhi during restricted hours, thus duping vehicle owners of money and also causing financial losses to the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representational purposes.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)
File photo for representational purposes.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Fire breaks out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Efforts are currently on to douse the fire at the service centre and more details are awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A flock of migrating demoiselle cranes fills the sky in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev / REUTERS)
A flock of migrating demoiselle cranes fills the sky in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan. (Pavel Mikheyev / REUTERS)
delhi news

Samples of dead cranes in Delhi zoo test negative for bid flu: Officials

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Last week, samples from a dead owl in the Delhi zoo had tested positive for avian influenza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses a CWC meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, in June 2020. (File photo)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addresses a CWC meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi, in June 2020. (File photo)
delhi news

CWC meeting today likely to take stand on Arnab chat leak, farm protests

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The top executive body of the Congress may ask for a repeal of the laws a day after farmer bodies rejected the government’s proposal to put the laws in abeyance for up to 18 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP