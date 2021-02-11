Farmers’ protest: As key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic jams expected

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders remained closed on Thursday morning as farmers continued their agitation demanding the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws. Motorists will have to face heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital due to diversion of vehicles on some routes..

Delhi traffic police officers said motorists in Delhi and Ghaziabad have been facing heavy traffic jams during peak hours as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has remained completely closed due to the ongoing agitation. All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

Also Read | PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points

However, they said, the NH-24 road is open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road.

“Also, the commuters can take Vikas Marg after taking a right turn from below the Patparganj Industrial Area flyover from Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road. No traffic is being allowed on the Delhi-Meerut expressway while NH-9 is open only during morning and evening peak hours when the traffic is heavy,” a traffic police officer said.

Apart from the UP Gate border, Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are also closed.

Traffic police officials said that Jharoda and Auchandi borders are opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for traffic.

As traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, the traffic police have asked motorists to avoid these routes and take the alternative or diverted routes.

Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides.