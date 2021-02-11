PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points

As farmers continue to protest against the Centre's agricultural laws for over 75 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the government was ready to discuss the issue. Farm union leaders, under the umbrella body Samuykta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said that they were still protesting the central leadership failed to offer any alternative to the three farm laws enacted in September last year.

The two sides have held 11 meetings so far to end the impasse over the legislation but the talks have remained largely inconclusive as the protesting farmers are bent on their demand of a complete rollback of the three contentious laws and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) while the government has ruled out the repeal of laws but has offered to make amendments.

Here’s a look at the latest on farm stir

*Farmers have decided to intensify their demonstration against the agricultural laws and have called for a “rail roko” programme on February 18. On February 14, SKM will also hold a candle march as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in 2019. “Rail stop programs will be held on February 18... across the country,” farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

*In a video message cited by news agency PTI, SKM leader Darshan Pal claimed it is "absolutely clear" that the new legislation will do away with government mandis (wholesale markets) and farmers will be left at the mercy of private mandis where big corporates will sell and buy will have monopoly.

*Following PM Modi’s remark in the Rajya Sabha that a new breed of people has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation, Pal said, the Prime Minister termed those protesting against the farm laws as 'andolanjivis'. "The truth is that we are struggling on genuine issues of farmers for the past six months and have not raised any issue or demand beyond it," he was quoted as saying.

*As the farmers’ continue to camp at Delhi borders, key routes have remained closed for nearly two and a half months leading to traffic disruption in the national capital. Gazipur border is closed both carriage way Traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi and Gazipur R/A,road no. 56, Vikas marg, Aanand Vihar IP extention, NH 24,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. “Tikri, Dhansa and Jharoda Border is closed for traffic both carriage way,” they added.

*Meanwhile, the tussle between the government and Twitter intensified over the latter’s delay in taking prompt action against accounts and hashtags spreading misinformation and provocative content around the farmers' stir. The IT ministry on Wednesday made it clear that the company must comply with the country's laws irrespective of the platform's own rules.