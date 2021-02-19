Farmers’ protest: Curbs in place, Delhi traffic remains slow

As the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border continues to remain closed because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws, vehicular movement is disrupted and slow in areas around Delhi-Ghaziabad borders, especially during the morning and evening peak hours. Similarly, traffic is affected in areas around outer Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders that are also closed because of the agitation.

All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 are closed at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border as the agitating farmers have occupied the roads and the routes are heavily barricaded by the police to stop the farmers from entering Delhi. As a result, traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been diverted to alternate routes, causing increased volume of traffic and jams on them.

Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes and avoid the Ghazipur border route. They can also enter Delhi through Noida.

Those coming to Delhi from Ghaziabad, Vasundhara and Vaishali are advised to take the Anand Vihar (Maharajpur) border and take a left on the road towards Ghazipur roundabout from where they can use the NH-9 and NH-24 as well. The other route they can take is the EDM Mall border from where the motorists can either use the Ghazipur Mandi roundabout and can have access to the Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-24 and NH-9 towards Delhi, or they can move towards the road leading to the Ghazipur roundabout and further on.

According to the traffic police, Singhu and Tikri borders are completely closed for traffic between Delhi and Haryana. Auchandi border is kept open for traffic only from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 9pm. The other borders, such as Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, Piau Maniyari, Singhu school, Pall toll tax borders are open for traffic.

Traffic police have advised motorists to follow alternate routes and avoid Outer Ring Road, GT Karnal Road and NH-44 to avoid traffic congestion.