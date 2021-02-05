Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders remain closed; traffic likely to be affected

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders remain closed on Friday morning as farmers continue their agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. As traffic remains diverted, motorists will have to face heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital, specially in east Delhi, where roads leading to Ghaziabad also saw heavy traffic on Thursday.

Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad would have to face traffic jams as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has been completely closed. All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are also closed because of the UP Gate border blockade and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to the alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

However, they said, NH-24 road is kept open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border can take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road.

“Also, commuters can take Vikas Marg after taking a right turn from under the Patparganj Industrail Area flyover from Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road. No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway while NH-9 is kept open only during morning and evening peak hours when traffic remain heavy,” a traffic police officer said.

Apart from the UP Gate border, Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are also closed.

Traffic police officials said that Jharoda and Auchandi borders are opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Pall toll tax borders are open for the traffic.

As traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, traffic police have asked motorists to avoid these routes and take the alternate or diverted routes.